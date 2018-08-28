Asia Briefs: China warns ride-hailing firms

China warns ride-hailing firms

SHANGHAI • China pledged yesterday to tighten oversight of its transport industry, and warned that the country did not need ride-hailing firms which compromised on passenger safety, days after a woman was raped and murdered by her Didi Chuxing driver.

The latest attack triggered severe criticism of Didi on social media and prompted regulators to warn of industry-wide action.

REUTERS

Teen jailed for abortion freed

JAMBI (Sumatra) • A 15-year-old Indonesian girl who was raped by her older brother and then sentenced to jail for having an abortion has been freed, a court spokesman said yesterday.

The case drew global headlines and was slammed by rights groups. The teenager from Sumatra was sentenced to six months in jail last month, while her 17-year-old brother was given a two-year term for sexually assaulting a minor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK pro-democracy group hits out

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's leading youth pro-democracy party, Demosisto, has accused Chinese State Security agents of using "scare tactics" to intimidate two activists briefly detained for questioning earlier this year during visits to the mainland.

Demosisto withheld the names of the two party members, one of whom subsequently quit the party. One was held for questioning for five hours during a visit to a city in China's Guangdong province earlier this month, and the other was questioned in March during a trip to another city in the same province.

REUTERS