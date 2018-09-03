Asia Briefs: China culls hogs after swine fever outbreak

China culls hogs after swine fever outbreak

BEIJING • China culled more than 38,000 hogs as of Saturday due to African swine fever outbreaks, the Agriculture Ministry said.

China has reported five swine fever cases in five different provinces in a month, prompting authorities to cull hogs to contain the outbreak.

Live hogs from provinces with outbreaks are also banned from being transported outside and live hog markets in those provinces will be shut, the ministry said.

REUTERS

46 held after protest over school fees

BEIJING • Police in central China said yesterday they arrested 46 people after a violent protest sparked by dissatisfaction with the local school system.

More than 600 protesters gathered outside a police station in Leiyang city in Hunan province around midnight on Saturday after security personnel stopped a protest earlier in the day.

Police said the protesters "attacked" the station, throwing bottles and bricks at local officials attempting to address the crowd.

Trouble began after parents of some middle school students were told they would have to move their children into dormitories at a local private school, resulting in a dramatic rise in tuition fees.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cebu ferry with 124 on board catches fire

MANILA • A passenger ferry with 124 people on board caught fire yesterday near the Argao Pier in Cebu province in the central Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

All the ship's 97 passengers and 27 crew made it to safety after a rescue operation launched by the coast guard. Investigations are ongoing.

XINHUA