Asia Briefs: Cambodian opposition leader denied bail

Cambodian opposition leader denied bail

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha was denied bail yesterday after almost a year in jail on treason charges that critics say were trumped up by premier Hun Sen to give himself a free run in last month's election. Kem Sokha was detained as part of a crackdown on the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vietnam jails US citizens for bomb plots

HANOI • A Vietnamese court found Vietnamese-Americans James Nguyen and Angel Phan guilty of terrorism yesterday and sentenced them to 14 years in prison for masterminding a series of bomb plots earlier this year.

REUTERS

Japanese ships caught 177 whales in 3 months

TOKYO • A fleet of Japanese whaling ships caught 177 minke and sei whales during a three-month tour of the north-western Pacific, the government said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE