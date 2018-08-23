Asia Briefs: Cambodian opposition leader denied bail

Published
44 min ago

Cambodian opposition leader denied bail

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha was denied bail yesterday after almost a year in jail on treason charges that critics say were trumped up by premier Hun Sen to give himself a free run in last month's election. Kem Sokha was detained as part of a crackdown on the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vietnam jails US citizens for bomb plots

HANOI • A Vietnamese court found Vietnamese-Americans James Nguyen and Angel Phan guilty of terrorism yesterday and sentenced them to 14 years in prison for masterminding a series of bomb plots earlier this year.

REUTERS

Japanese ships caught 177 whales in 3 months

TOKYO • A fleet of Japanese whaling ships caught 177 minke and sei whales during a three-month tour of the north-western Pacific, the government said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2018, with the headline 'Asia Briefs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!