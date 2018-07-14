Asia Briefs: Bomb kills 85, injures 100 at Pakistan rally

Jul 14, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Bomb kills 85, injures 100 at Pakistan rally

QUETTA (Pakistan) • A bomb killed at least 85 people and injured more than 100 others yesterday during a rally in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, in the day's second attack on a political event ahead of the July 25 election.

The explosion came hours after four people were killed and 39 injured when a bomb hidden inside a motorcycle detonated near a Pakistani politician's convoy in the country's north-west near the Afghan border.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Instructor held after student dies in drill

NEW DELHI • Indian police have arrested a drill instructor who pushed a university student from the second floor of a building to her death during a bungled exercise, officials said yesterday.

Horrified onlookers watched as the 19-year-old struck a concrete landing after being shoved off a ledge by the instructor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Co-pilot sparks panic with e-cigarette

SHANGHAI • An Air China jet made a rapid emergency descent after a co-pilot mistakenly turned off air-conditioning systems in a bid to conceal his e-cigarette smoke, Chinese media quoted the civil aviation authority as saying yesterday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on the flight from Hong Kong to the city of Dalian in north-eastern China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

