Asia Briefs: Bangkok asks London to extradite Yingluck

Bangkok asks London to extradite Yingluck

BANGKOK • Thailand has asked Britain to extradite former premier Yingluck Shinawatra, overthrown in a coup in 2014 and sentenced in absentia to jail for negligence, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Yingluck fled the country last August to avoid being jailed over a rice subsidy scheme that ran up billion-dollar losses. She has denied wrongdoing and said the trial was politically motivated.

Mr Prayut yesterday said the request was a necessary procedure between the two countries which share an extradition treaty.

REUTERS

Tokyo pledges to cut plutonium stockpiles

TOKYO • Japan has pledged to reduce its controversial stocks of plutonium, the world's biggest inventory of the highly toxic material held by a state without nuclear weapons, following pressure from the United States, China and other countries.

The government did not outline by how much and when it will cut its plutonium stockpiles. Japan held 47 tonnes of plutonium at the end of last year, including 21 tonnes stored in Britain and 15 tonnes in France, enough to make thousands of atomic bombs.

REUTERS

10 killed in Philippine blast at army checkpoint

COTABATO (Philippines) • Ten people, including troops and civilians, were killed when a bomb inside a van blew up at an army checkpoint in the southern Philippines yesterday.

The powerful explosion, claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group, occurred after soldiers and pro-government militiamen stopped the vehicle just after dawn to search it.

The blast happened on the outskirts of the mainly Christian city of Lamitan, which is on the predominantly Muslim island of Basilan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE