Asia Briefs: Attacks by blue bottle jellyfish in Mumbai

Attacks by blue bottle jellyfish in Mumbai

MUMBAI • Scores of blue bottle jellyfish spotted across the beaches of Mumbai city have attacked more than 100 people at the Juhu and Aksa beaches, causing panic and fear among the people.

The venomous sting of the blue bottle jellyfish is known to be able to kill fish but not humans. The sting causes itching and pain for hours.

THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Road safety protests in Bangladesh fizzle out

DHAKA • Days of protests over road safety in Bangladesh appeared to have fizzled out yesterday after around 150 people were injured in clashes with riot police and pro-government thugs wielding iron bars.

Nine days of protests saw tens of thousands of teenagers and students paralyse traffic in the capital Dhaka and beyond.

Students said yesterday many went back to school as they fear further government repression if the protests continued.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK suspends poultry imports from Sabah

BEIJING • Hong Kong has ordered traders to suspend imports of poultry meat and poultry products such as eggs from the Tuaran District of Sabah state in Malaysia, said the city's Centre for Food Safety yesterday.

The move comes after an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in the state. The centre said Hong Kong imported about 100 tonnes of frozen poultry meat and 190 million eggs from Malaysia in the first half of this year.

REUTERS