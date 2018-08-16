Asia Briefs: At least 25 killed in Kabul suicide blast

At least 25 killed in Kabul suicide blast

KABUL • A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up in front of an educational centre in a mainly Shi'ite area in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul yesterday, killing at least 25 people, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul.

Previous attacks on Shi'ite targets in the area have been claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group. The Taleban denied involvement.

REUTERS

Chinese firm made 500k sub-standard vaccines

SHANGHAI • A Chinese drug company produced nearly 500,000 sub-standard vaccines for babies, roughly double an earlier estimate by the authorities, Xinhua reported yesterday.

China's drug regulator last month accused Changsheng Bio-technology of selling 252,600 doses of ineffective DPT vaccines against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. But further investigations found that the company had produced an additional sub-standard batch of DPT vaccines, raising the total to 499,800 doses.

REUTERS

Japan toddler missing for three days found alive

TOKYO • A two-year-old boy who went missing in the woods in western Japan has been found unharmed after three days, apparently having survived on river water.

Yoshiki Fujimoto disappeared on Sunday in the Yamaguchi region while walking with his brother and grandfather. Police and locals launched a search for him in the woods. The boy was found by a volunteer from a neighbouring region yesterday. He was sitting on a rock with his bare feet in a puddle of water.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE