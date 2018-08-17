Asia Briefs: 97 held in Bangladesh after student protests

97 held in Bangladesh after student protests

DHAKA • Bangladesh police said yesterday they have arrested nearly 100 people as they stepped up efforts in a crackdown after student protests paralysed the capital.

Dhaka and other cities were brought to a standstill for more than a week because of protests by tens of thousands of students demanding better safety measures after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus.

Police in Dhaka said they have detained 97 people "for violence and incitement in social media" during the demonstrations that began on July 29.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Top Buddhist leader in S. Korea told to step down

SEOUL • South Korea's biggest Buddhist denomination ordered its executive head to step down yesterday amid mounting allegations that he forged his academic credentials, accumulated vast wealth and broke his vows of celibacy.

The 56-14 vote of no confidence in Jogye Order president Seoljeong by the order's central committee is the first such vote in a history that dates back hundreds of years.

With more than 3,000 temples, 13,000 monks and seven million followers, the denomination accounts for most of South Korea's Buddhists and is highly influential in a country where religion remains a powerful social force.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai child, 3, dies after being left in school van

BANGKOK • A three-year-old kindergarten pupil died after she was left behind in a school van in the heat in Thailand's southern province of Pattani, police said yesterday.

She was found on Wednesday afternoon after her mother went to pick her up after school and was told her child was absent.

The 23-year-old van driver was arrested and charged with negligence resulting in death.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE