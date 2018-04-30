Asia Briefs: 7 killed in Taiwan factory blaze

7 killed in Taiwan factory blaze

TAIPEI • Seven people - five of them firefighters - died in a fire that broke out at an electronics factory in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City, the local fire department said.

The firefighters were killed after they were trapped by large fallen objects as they tried to search for people inside the factory late on Saturday. The two others killed were Thai factory workers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pakistan moves doc who tracked Osama

PESHAWAR • The Pakistani prison authorities have moved the jailed doctor believed to have helped the CIA hunt down Osama bin Laden, his attorney said, speculating it could be a prelude to his release.

Shakil Afridi's lawyer, Mr Qamar Nadeem, confirmed his client's transfer but said he was not sure where he was now.

Afridi's imprisonment has long been a source of tension between Pakistan and the United States, which cut military aid over accusations that Pakistan continues to shelter Taleban militants.

REUTERS

Thais protest over homes on mountain

BANGKOK • Over a thousand people gathered in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai yesterday, police said, to protest against the building of a government luxury housing project on forested land.

Public frustration has been mounting over the project since images of officials' homes - carved into the green foothills of Doi Suthep mountain - started circulating on social media earlier this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE