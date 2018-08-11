Asia Briefs: 2 killed in Japan helicopter crash

2 killed in Japan helicopter crash

TOKYO • Two people died yesterday in a helicopter crash in the mountainous Gunma prefecture region north-west of Tokyo, with the fate of seven others on board still unclear, officials said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wife of jailed newsman in Myanmar gives birth

YANGON • The wife of a Reuters journalist on trial in Myanmar gave birth to a daughter yesterday, the firm said, as she made a plea for him to be released to "welcome the baby" at home.

Her husband Wa Lone, 32, and his colleague Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, have been in jail for eight months, accused of breaking a law while reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Beijing steamed bun maker nearing IPO

BEIJING • The maker of Beijing steamed buns said to be a favourite of Chinese President Xi Jinping is nearing an initial public offering after a 92 million yuan (S$18 million) fund-raising round, Chinese state media said.

The Beijing Youth Daily said on Thursday that investors in Qing-Feng Steamed Dumplings Shop included a subsidiary of Fosun International.