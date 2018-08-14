Asia Briefs: 100 Afghan security personnel killed in Ghazni

100 Afghan security personnel killed in Ghazni

KABUL • At least 100 Afghan security personnel have been killed as troops backed by United States air power struggled to push the Taleban from embattled Ghazni city, while residents reported food and medicine shortages four days after fighting began.

The Afghan government yesterday said it had sent reinforcements to the strategic city, which is barely a two-hour drive from Kabul on the main highway connecting the capital with the country's south.

The assault, which the Taleban launched late last Thursday, comes as the insurgents are under increasing pressure to join peace talks and highlights the difficulty of repelling their repeated attacks on urban centres crowded with civilians, with residents among the dead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Death toll rises above 400 in Lombok quake

JAKARTA • The death toll from an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has topped 400, the authorities said yesterday, as bodies were still being recovered from the ruins of destroyed buildings.

The 6.9-magnitude quake on Aug 5 - which was revised down by the US Geological Survey from an original 7-magnitude - levelled tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok, just a week after another tremor surged through the island and killed 17.

The total number killed in the quake is now 436, said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, with more than 1,300 injured and nearly 353,000 displaced.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Penang man chops off wife's hand in argument

BALIK PULAU (Penang) • A 24-year-old woman's left hand was chopped off by her knife-wielding husband during an argument at a carpark in Penang on Sunday.

The 39-year-old man fled in his car after the incident on the third floor of a carpark in Bayan Lepas, George Town. He was arrested three hours later.

The suspect, who has four criminal records related to drugs and theft, believed his wife had been having an affair over the past two years, said police.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK