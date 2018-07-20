Asia Briefs: 1 in 10 lives in slavery in N. Korea: Report

1 in 10 lives in slavery in N. Korea: Report

SEOUL • North Korea has the highest prevalence of modern slavery in the world, with one out of every 10 citizens a victim under the practice, according to estimates included in a new report.

The 2018 Global Slavery Index released yesterday defines modern slavery to mean slavery itself, as well as human trafficking, forced labour, debt bondage, forced or servile marriage, and the sale and exploitation of children.

WASHINGTON POST

Mongolian's murder: Probe completed

SUBANG JAYA • The reopened investigation into the 2006 murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu has been completed, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Ms Altantuya is believed to have been killed and her body blown up with explosives at a Klang jungle in 2006. A close aide of former premier Najib Razak was charged with abetment for the murder but was later acquitted.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Doubts cast on gold 'treasure' discovery

SEOUL • A company claiming to have found the wreck of a Russian warship with 150 trillion won (S$180 billion) in gold "treasure" off the coast of South Korea has drawn scepticism from researchers and regulators in Seoul. Shinil Group, which lists a Singapore address on its website, said on Tuesday that it had found the wreck of the Dmitrii Donskoi, a Russian cruiser built in the 1880s that sank in 1905 after battling Japanese warships.

REUTERS

Manila orders nun to be deported

MANILA • The Philippines issued yesterday a fresh deportation order for an elderly Australian nun who angered President Rodrigo Duterte, as her lawyers pledged to block her expulsion.

Sister Patricia Fox, 71, has been accused of illegally engaging in political activism as the government cracks down on foreign critics on its soil.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE