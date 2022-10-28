Asia at risk of huge loss if global economy fragments, IMF says

WASHINGTON – Asia is especially vulnerable to large losses if the global economy fragments into rival trading blocs, the International Monetary Fund warned as it forecast the slowest pace of growth for the region in over 20 years.

The Fund lowered its forecasts for Asia-Pacific regional growth to 4 per cent in 2022 and 4.3 per cent in 2023, well below the average rate of 5.5 per cent seen over the past 20 years. Rising interest rates, the spillover from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s slowdown are all hurting the outlook.

In a section of its report titled “Asia and the Growing Risk of Geoeconomic Fragmentation”, the IMF warned that a combination of trade policy uncertainty and national security tensions are creating early signs of fragmentation, a trend that will impact investment, employment, growth and inflation.

Trade fragmentation poses “a significant downside risk for the global economy and notably the Asia economy”, Krishna Srinivasan, the director of the Fund’s Asia Pacific department, said in an interview. “Everyone risks losing but Asia risks losing more because they are so integrated into global supply chains.”

Outlining a range of scenarios for how fragmentation may impact Asia, the IMF divided the world into blocs along the lines of the UN General Assembly vote in March 2022 that demanded Russia end its invasion of Ukraine. Based on that analysis, the IMF found trade related losses would become significant in a world divided into two blocs which restricted trade with nations in the other grouping.

In such a scenario, trade-related permanent annual losses are estimated at 1.5 per cent of global output, with Asia and the Pacific regions seeing losses of over 3 per cent.

Asia has long been the world’s factory floor due to its domination of manufacturing and trade, with the IMF estimating value-added production from the region met about 50 per cent of North American demand and 35 per cent of European demand in 2018, up from 41 per cent and 28 per cent in 2000. The region accounts for almost 50 per cent of global demand in key commodities such as mineral fuels and green transition minerals.

Financial fragmentation is also a threat for the region. Data in the IMF report shows the total gross stock of cross-border assets and liabilities of advanced Asian economies has increased to more than 500 per cent of GDP in 2020, in part driven by financial hubs like Hong Kong and Singapore. The region’s emerging market and developing economies have seen an increase in cross-border holdings from 25 per cent to 110 per cent of GDP between 1990 and 2020. BLOOMBERG