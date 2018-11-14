Asean-led trade deal pushed back to 2019 amid delays

Asian nations gave up hopes of completing a 16-nation trade bloc this year, with Chinese and Australian officials now looking to finalise the deal next year.

Singapore, which is chairing the 10-member Asean this year, had pushed for a substantial conclusion to the agreement this year.

Known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, the trade deal would cover almost half the world's population. Members also include India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

"It will take a little bit longer to ensure that we get the type of substantial, meaningful, commercially meaningful market access decisions that Australia expects in a trade agreement," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told reporters yesterday in Singapore. This is despite ministers from RCEP nations meeting until late on Monday night and making substantial progress, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang echoed those sentiments in a speech in Singapore yesterday, saying he hoped the RCEP talks would be completed next year.

China has pushed to diversify its export markets amid a trade war with the United States, adding fresh urgency to the negotiations.

"With the headwind of trade protectionism, free trade is facing some difficulties," Mr Li said.

RCEP is often seen as a rival to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a vast regional pact once led by the US that Mr Trump withdrew from early in his presidency.

Together with the Belt and Road Initiative to build investment and trade links with countries along the old Silk Road to Europe, the pact is a key element in China's efforts to seize the geopolitical advantage following what many in the region see as a US retreat.

Beijing's struggles to finalise the trade bloc could reflect worries in the region about becoming too economically dependent on China.

And in a speech to an Asean business and investment conference yesterday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad said the bloc must not accept trade and investment measures that may be unfair to member countries.

Trade diplomats said negotiations will run deep into next year.

"We made significant progress," New Zealand Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor told reporters after talks late on Monday, but added that delegates were "hopefully ready for conclusion next year".

India's concerns over opening its markets to competition, in particular from Chinese firms, have been a key obstacle in the several years of negotiations.

But New Delhi's delegation welcomed the incremental steps towards establishing the trade agreement.

"The future lies in RCEP," Indian Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu told reporters, but urged a patient approach to talks to ensure "every country will benefit from it".

Several general elections scheduled for early next year - including in India, Thailand and Indonesia - have complicated the timeframe of a deal that will open markets in countries accounting for about a third of the world's gross domestic product.

A draft leaders' statement on the RCEP seen by Agence France-Presse noted the urgency of reaching an agreement, "given the current headwinds faced by the global economy".

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE