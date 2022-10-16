Are people around the world still mandated to wear masks to ward off Covid-19?

As Singapore experiences its latest Covid-19 wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant's latest XBB offshoot, authorities are not ruling out reinstating mask mandates that were completely removed on Aug 29, should the situation get worse.

Here is a look at rules on mask-wearing in other countries.

Malaysia: The need for mask-wearing in outdoor settings was dropped from May 1, 2022. Mask-wearing in public indoor environments has also been made optional since Sept 7.

Masks remain compulsory for those using public transport or visiting healthcare facilities such as hospitals. Owners of restaurants or other indoor settings can decide if they want to impose mask rules.

Thailand: The wearing of masks has been made voluntary since late June. However, advisories remain to don masks in crowded places, when social distancing is not possible, or in venues where ventilation is poor.

Indonesia: Mask-wearing was made voluntary in public spaces from May, though the nation retained the requirement for public transport and indoor settings.

China: Its Covid-19 zero policy requires mask-wearing in all public settings.

Venues such as the China National Botanic Garden in Beijing have staff reminding visitors to keep face coverings on, even in muggy summer heat.

Taiwan: Masks are needed in public settings.

India: Authorities in capital New Delhi lifted mask-wearing rules from Oct 1. States like Punjab maintain a mask mandate in public settings. However, enforcement is lax in the world's second-most populated nation.

Japan: While there are generally no mandates, conscientious citizens voluntarily wear masks. The authorities have recommended masks in indoor spaces and on public transport.

South Korea: Mask-wearing outdoors has not been needed since Sept 23. However, masks remain required indoors and on public transport. Those who violate this rule face a 100,000 won (S$104) fine.

United States: There are no longer compulsory mask-wearing rules.