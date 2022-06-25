Are governments doing enough to fight inflation?

The Korea Herald, South Korea
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday admitted that there are few fundamental solutions to the current economic challenges as countries across the world are raising interest rates to rein in rising inflation.
The Korea Herald, South Korea
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday admitted that there are few fundamental solutions to the current economic challenges as countries across the world are raising interest rates to rein in rising inflation.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.