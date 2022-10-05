Apple's iPhone exports from India cross US$1b mark

NEW DELHI - Apple's iPhone exports from India have crossed US$1 billion (S$1.43 billion) in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signalling the South Asian nation is making progress in its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.

At the current rate, outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach US$2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, the people said.

That is almost double the US$1.3 billion worth of iPhones India exported in the year through March 2022, the people said, asking not to be named.

While India makes up just a small fraction of iPhone output, rising exports bode well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to make the country an alternative to China as factory to the world.

Apple, which long made most of its iPhones in China, is seeking alternatives as President Xi Jinping's administration clashes with the US government and imposes Covid-19 lockdowns across the country that have disrupted economic activity.

"The healthy growth in Apple's manufacturing scale and export shows India is gradually assuming an important position in the company's China plus one strategy," said Mr Navkendar Singh, an analyst at tech researcher IDC.

"And for India, this a big sign of the success of its financial incentives scheme."

Apple representatives did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

The Cupertino, California-based company had flirted with the idea of making its prized iPhones in India for years before Mr Modi's US$6 billion incentive push in 2020 drove the tech giant to get its suppliers to ramp up production.

Apple's key Taiwanese contract manufacturers Foxconn Technology, Wistron and Pegatron currently make iPhones at plants in southern India.

All three won manufacturing incentives under a federal government plan. To be sure, India is still far behind China. About three million iPhones were made in India in 2021, compared with 230 million in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

The devices exported from India from April to August this year comprise iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models, and exports of the new 14 line will begin soon, the people said.

Apple began making the iPhone 14 in India in September - sooner than anticipated - after a surprisingly smooth production roll-out that slashed the lag time between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.

BLOOMBERG