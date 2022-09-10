Anxieties increase as the mercury rises

Welcome to the desertification of Planet Earth, folks

Jason Godfrey

The Star, Malaysia

If you've been keeping up with the news, you'll have noticed a pretty common theme this August 2022: Record-breaking droughts everywhere.

If you're as worried as I am, your Twitter feed is full of photos showing drought-hit dried-up rivers in China, Europe and the United States. But this is all missing the point: calling these occurrences "drought" is misleading.

The problem with calling what's happening all over the world right now "drought" is that it implies we will return to the normal pattern of rainfall; that there will be a return to normal weather. This is wrong.

Climate change is altering our environment and raising temperatures to a point where all our models of past weather and what we consider "normal" are no longer valid. Because we are still dumping tons of carbon dioxide into our atmosphere, we can't even say, well, these droughts are the new normal, because we are still making the situation worse - or, in other words, droughts are going to get worse.

And already we're seeing adverse effects of these climate change droughts that go beyond people running out of water and crops dying. In China, it was reported the authorities were trying to seed clouds to induce rainfall. This is a desperate act that could have adverse environmental impacts.

Besides potentially worsening the environmental situation, the other issue becomes: Who owns the rain? Seriously.

What if one country seeds the clouds over its land but those clouds blow over to another country and it rains there - and now there's no more moisture to produce rain in the first country.

There is no shortcut to solving climate change. It's going to be a slow, hard slog and it starts with the media reporting things for what they are, and these are not droughts. This is the desertification of large areas of our planet due to the climate crisis.