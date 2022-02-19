Anti-China sentiment rages in S. Korea amid Winter Olympics

Competition has been intense at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but that has spilled over into other areas in South Korea, with citizens, scholars and even politicians engaging in China bashing.

Many South Koreans are fuming at what they perceive to be the unfair disqualification of two of their short-track speed skaters who finished first and second in the semi-finals. The host country, they believe, has abused home ground advantage to secure more medals.

China has also been denounced for "stealing our hanbok", the Korean traditional costume, after it was featured as the attire of one of China's 55 minority groups during the opening ceremony of the Games on Feb 4.

Student Park Eun-ji, 22, best summed up the general sentiment among South Koreans.

"There was a lot of biased judgment during the Olympics, so I was sad and angry," she told The Straits Times.

"And it seems wrong to introduce the hanbok as Chinese at a world festival such as the Olympics. Chinese culture is already so diverse, I don't understand why China keeps coveting our Korean culture," she added.

Hardly a day goes by now without the issue making headlines in local media, sparking concern that 30 years of bilateral ties between the two countries could be damaged.

Experts say the brouhaha reflects distrust and pent-up frustrations built up over years of disputes between the two countries over history and culture.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul has issued a rebuttal over the hanbok saga, asking South Korea to "respect the emotions of China's ethnic minorities including joseonjok", referring to ethnic Koreans living in China.

"The so-called 'cultural project' and 'cultural appropriation' are completely untenable," the embassy said, referring to what the Korean media described as efforts by China to whitewash history and claim Korean culture as its own.

Mr Chris Del Corso, charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul, also entered the fray with a tweet: "What comes to mind when you think of Korea? Kimchi, K-pop, K-dramas... and of course hanbok."