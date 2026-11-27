Asian Insider Podcast
Another good man out of Anwar’s Cabinet?
Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points in Malaysia.
For our November episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by DAP’s Kluang MP and former journalist Wong Shu Qi.
They discuss Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s resignation over Najib Razak’s house arrest, the ongoing financial and structural challenges facing Utusan Malaysia, and religious scrutiny surrounding major international concerts in Malaysia.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:50 How is DAP leadership processing Anthony Loke’s exit, his most lasting legacy
8:15 Will the optics of Najib’s house arrest damage public trust in Pakatan Harapan’s reform promises?
14:30 Will Najib’s house arrest rejuvenate UMNO or change its internal dynamics, especially in the 16th general election?
22:10 On Utusan Malaysia’s financial struggles, and will owner Media Mulia put it up for sale?
29:45 Why has media reform largely been ignored by the Anwar administration?
35:20 Reflections on media industry: Is there room for mainstream or traditional press any more?
41:10 News nugget: Which artist would you love to see perform in KL, but would likely not make it or get banned?
Read more:
Cheers greet Malaysian ex-PM Najib as he returns for house arrest following court order: https://str.sg/D68K
Najib house arrest adds drama to Malaysia’s royal situationship: https://str.sg/Eo9H
Will Malay newspaper Utusan survive?: https://str.sg/nvoZ
From Parliament to podcasts: How celebrity culture is reshaping Malaysian politics: https://str.sg/h2aU
Action to be taken over any breaches at The Weeknd’s concert: Malaysia’s Religious Affairs Minister: https://str.sg/BRsx
Asian Insider podcast discusses Malaysia’s vanity plates in September episode: https://str.sg/fZAM
Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr
Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider Malay Edition newsletter: https://str.sg/malaysia-edition-nl
Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX