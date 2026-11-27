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Malaysia navigates political shifts following Anthony Loke’s resignation, and are we in a post-media world?

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points in Malaysia.

For our November episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by DAP’s Kluang MP and former journalist Wong Shu Qi.

They discuss Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s resignation over Najib Razak’s house arrest, the ongoing financial and structural challenges facing Utusan Malaysia, and religious scrutiny surrounding major international concerts in Malaysia.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:50 How is DAP leadership processing Anthony Loke’s exit, his most lasting legacy

8:15 Will the optics of Najib’s house arrest damage public trust in Pakatan Harapan’s reform promises?

14:30 Will Najib’s house arrest rejuvenate UMNO or change its internal dynamics, especially in the 16th general election?

22:10 On Utusan Malaysia’s financial struggles, and will owner Media Mulia put it up for sale?

29:45 Why has media reform largely been ignored by the Anwar administration?

35:20 Reflections on media industry: Is there room for mainstream or traditional press any more?

41:10 News nugget: Which artist would you love to see perform in KL, but would likely not make it or get banned?

Read more:

Cheers greet Malaysian ex-PM Najib as he returns for house arrest following court order: https://str.sg/D68K

Najib house arrest adds drama to Malaysia’s royal situationship: https://str.sg/Eo9H

Will Malay newspaper Utusan survive?: https://str.sg/nvoZ

From Parliament to podcasts: How celebrity culture is reshaping Malaysian politics: https://str.sg/h2aU

Action to be taken over any breaches at The Weeknd’s concert: Malaysia’s Religious Affairs Minister: https://str.sg/BRsx

Asian Insider podcast discusses Malaysia’s vanity plates in September episode: https://str.sg/fZAM

Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr

Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider Malay Edition newsletter: https://str.sg/malaysia-edition-nl

Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

YouTube: https://str.sg/rF3qR

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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