All hands on deck in boat fest

Hundreds of boats manned by more than 10,000 crew members were out in the waters of Taizhou on Thursday for the annual Qintong Boat Festival - a centuries-old tradition - in the Chinese city in Jiangsu province.

The boat festival happens around the time of the Qingming Festival - also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day - which takes place between April 4 and April 6 every year. Boats from nearby villages and towns converge in one place during the festival.

Jiangsu is one of China's rare water-rich provinces, with its myriad rivers, streams and canals, making it a perfect location for water-based activities.