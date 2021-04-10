All hands on deck in boat fest

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Hundreds of boats manned by more than 10,000 crew members were out in the waters of Taizhou on Thursday for the annual Qintong Boat Festival - a centuries-old tradition - in the Chinese city in Jiangsu province.

The boat festival happens around the time of the Qingming Festival - also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day - which takes place between April 4 and April 6 every year. Boats from nearby villages and towns converge in one place during the festival.

Jiangsu is one of China's rare water-rich provinces, with its myriad rivers, streams and canals, making it a perfect location for water-based activities.

  • SEND US YOUR PICTURE

  • Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

    The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'All hands on deck in boat fest'. Subscribe
Topics: 