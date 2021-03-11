All eyes on Jokowi's response to split in opposition party

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been caught in a showdown between two former military generals over who leads the nation's top opposition party, and his response will reflect his commitment to democracy, analysts say.

Dr Moeldoko, the President's chief of staff and a retired army general, was named chairman of the Democratic Party at an extraordinary congress in North Sumatra province last Friday, ousting Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of Mr Widodo's predecessor, Dr Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Mr Agus swiftly slammed the congress as "illegal and unconstitutional" and maintained that he was still chairman. His father said the event was not approved by the party's high council, which he chairs, and the attendance numbers fell short of the minimum set by the party's Constitution.

Dr Yudhoyono, himself a former army general, called on the President's "integrity and wisdom" to address Dr Moeldoko's attempt to take over the party that Dr Yudhoyono founded in 2001.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has said the congress could not be prevented as the law protects the right to an assembly. As it stands, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights will now have to decide on the legitimacy of Dr Moeldoko's appointment, being the authority to recognise a political party's internal leadership.

Analysts say Dr Moeldoko - who goes by only one name - was possibly preparing early to run in the presidential election in 2024.

Indonesian election law dictates that a presidential candidate be backed by a group of political parties that hold a total of 20 per cent of parliamentary seats. An alliance comprising the Democratic Party, which currently holds 54 of the 575 parliamentary seats, and a few other parties would fulfil Dr Moeldoko's target, the analysts say.

Democratic Party members, meanwhile, were trying to boost the party's waning popularity by selecting a strong figure who could match Dr Yudhoyono's political standing, analysts say. Some of these members were also unhappy over the alleged nepotism surrounding Mr Agus' succession as party chairman from Dr Yudhoyono last year, and bemoaned his lack of political experience.

"As presidential chief of staff, Dr Moeldoko has power. He is also considered very close to the palace and President Jokowi. Meanwhile, Dr Yudhoyono is no longer in power and Mr Agus is a newcomer to national politics," Indonesian Institute of Sciences political researcher Siti Zuhro told The Straits Times.

What is unclear is whether Mr Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known, had a hand in the takeover, leveraging the powers of his office to expand his support base, as alleged by critics.

"Like it or not, Jokowi's name will be dragged into the controversy and public trust in the President could decline," she added.

Dr Moeldoko is unlikely to give up his post as presidential chief of staff, which is "his strength and allure", Mr Ray Rangkuti, executive director of Indonesian politics watchdog Lingkar Madani, told The Straits Times.

Hence to calm critics, the President could "deactivate" Dr Moeldoko until there is clarity on the legality of the congress or dismiss him so as to focus on party matters.

"If Dr Moeldoko keeps both titles, it will be difficult for the (presidential) palace to dismiss rumours linking his activities with the interests of the palace," said Mr Rangkuti.

As far as Indonesian politics go, such incidents of divide and conquer by political figures close to the government are not new. Similar fates have reportedly befallen the National Mandate Party, the Golkar Party and the United Development Party.

Mr Widodo has yet to comment on the crisis. His silence will only hurt the state of democracy in the country, analysts say.

Professor Saiful Mujani, a political scientist and founder of Jakarta-based polling company Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting, said the decision of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights would be weighed more heavily on bureaucratic rather than legal considerations. Hence Dr Moeldoko's appointment could be recognised by the government.

The pro-Yudhoyono camp could then bring the political dispute to court, which would likely take a "long time to settle, long enough to keep them out of the next election", said Prof Saiful.

He added: "If Moeldoko takes over the Democratic Party, the strength of the opposition in Parliament will diminish. There's almost no checks and balances; what kind of democracy is it? The Indonesian democracy is dead."

Without the Democratic Party, the only opposition party left in Parliament would be the Islam-leaning Prosperous Justice Party with 50 seats.

Prof Saiful said: "If Jokowi stays silent, it means he allows the backsliding of Indonesian democracy to happen."