Alert raised as fresh tsunami fears mount

Indonesia yesterday raised the danger alert level for an erupting volcano that caused last weekend's tsunami, with the authorities warning that heightened activity at Anak Krakatau could set off another killer wave on the Sunda Strait.

Airports were not affected, but flights were re-routed as the rumbling volcano spewed columns of ash skywards as high as 3km.

Residents were also told to stay away from the coast, after Saturday's wave claimed over 400 lives.

With the alert level raised to the second-highest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Singaporeans to defer travel to the affected areas.

