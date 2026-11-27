Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Salary payments during the five-month period would be made on the 30th of each month or the last day of February, the e-mail said.

HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR – AirAsia has told employees it will delay salary payments to the end of each month from November through March, according to an internal e-mail seen by Reuters, as the airline takes measures to conserve cash and its Philippine unit cuts jobs.

The e-mail, sent to Malaysia-based staff late last week by the company’s chief people officer Muhammad Khurram Zia, cited the need for a “temporary operational adjustment” at South-east Asia’s largest budget airline, which like its peers faces higher jet fuel costs.

Salary payments during the five-month period would be made on the 30th of each month or the last day of February, the e-mail said.

It cited a “challenging environment” and asked employees for “patience and flexibility”.

The e-mail’s contents were confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said AirAsia had previously paid salaries earlier in the second half of each month.

AirAsia did not respond to a request for comment.

The Iran war has sent jet fuel prices soaring, putting airlines worldwide under their worst financial strain since the Covid-19 pandemic.

US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines collapsed in May, Latvia’s airBaltic sought bankruptcy protection in September and Norway’s Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Nov 26 as it looks for urgent short-term financing.

AirAsia Philippines announces layoffs

Shares in AirAsia, which employs about 26,000 people predominantly in Asia, have declined more than 70% in 2026 as elevated fuel prices and foreign exchange losses squeezed its operations.

AirAsia Philippines said on Nov 26 it would reduce its workforce following sustained pressure on its operating costs, without specifying how many staff would be affected.

The airline said on Nov 27 that it remained fully operational and committed to serving the Philippine market. The planned workforce adjustment will not affect passenger flights, booking or other services, AirAsia Philippines general manager and president Anna Victoria Lu said in a statement.

The AirAsia Philippines Pilots’ Union filed notice of a strike after 90 pilots were retrenched, its president said in a video posted on social media on Nov 26 .

Philippine Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino confirmed receiving notice in a text message to Reuters.

AirAsia reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Nov 23 , though it was narrower than the prior quarter. Its cash and bank balances stood at RM905 million (S$283 million) as at Sept 30, down 5% from June 30.

In an investor presentation accompanying its results, the airline said it was taking measures to conserve cash, including suspending unviable routes and returning 25 planes to lessors.

It said more planes could exit its fleet in 2027, and a creditor restructuring was under way as part of a plan to reset the business before rebuilding in 2028.

AirAsia chief executive officer Bo Lingam said on N ov 23 that the third-quarter results suggested “the worst is behind us”, while cautioning that fourth-quarter fuel costs were expected to rise further.

Malaysia’s government has been weighing options to support AirAsia without putting public funds at risk, Reuters has previously reported.

The country’s finance ministry said on Nov 26 that it would ask AirAsia for priority over other lenders and strengthen oversight of the airline’s board and management if it decided to extend support. REUTERS