Aid finally reaches devastated Tonga; water supply ship on way

NUKU'ALOFA • The first emergency supply aircraft arrived in Tonga yesterday, five days after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami, as dispersed communities awaited the arrival of a ship with equipment to scale up drinking water supplies.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules landed at the South Pacific island nation's Fua'amotu International Airport, a spokesman said, after a blanket of volcanic ash was cleared off the runway.

The ash has spoiled much of the archipelago's drinking water.

An Australian Globemaster C-17A military transporter also landed, with a second Australian aircraft making the flight later.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the Globemaster was loaded with supplies including desalination equipment, shelter, kitchens and a sweeper to help remove ash from the airport.

"The C-17A flight today was made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of Tongan authorities who have worked to clear a thick layer of volcanic ash from the runway," he said.

The New Zealand aircraft was carrying humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies, including kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene and family kits, and communications equipment, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

The delivery of the supplies by both aircraft was contactless to ensure Tonga remains free of the coronavirus.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted with a deafening explosion on Saturday, triggering tsunamis that killed at least three people, destroyed villages, resorts and many buildings, and knocked out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people.

Ms Rachael Moore, Australia's high commissioner to Tonga, said the loss of property has been "catastrophic", and that drinking water was "an extremely high priority".

The first of two New Zealand navy ships also arrived yesterday. The second ship, carrying 250,000 litres of water and desalination equipment that will be able to produce 70,000 litres a day, was en route.

"Along the western beaches there is a moonscape where once beautiful resorts and many, many homes stood," Ms Moore told Australian radio.

In a radio address, Tonga's King Tupou VI urged courage and hard work for the rebuilding process.

Telephone links between Tonga and the outside world were reconnected late on Wednesday, though restoring full Internet services was likely to take a month or more, according to the owner of the archipelago's sole subsea communications cable.

Tongans abroad were frantically calling families back home.

"It was very relieving to hear from them," said Mr Fatafehi Fakafanua, Speaker of Tonga's legislative assembly, who was in New Zealand when the disaster struck, after contacting his family.

"The government has advised them to drink bottled water, to cover up when they are outside and also wear masks because of the ash."

The United Nations said about 84,000 people - more than 80 per cent of the population - are badly affected, with safe water "the biggest life-saving issue".

The volcano erupted about 65km from the Tongan capital with a blast heard 2,300km away in New Zealand. Waves reaching up to 15m hit the outer Ha'apai island group, destroying or seriously damaging hundreds of houses.

Accounts of miraculous escapes are emerging, including that of a 57-year-old being hailed as a "real-life Aquaman" after recounting how he had to swim for about 27 hours after being swept away by the tsunami.

REUTERS