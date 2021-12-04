For Subscribers
The View From Asia
After Glasgow, are we working towards mitigating climate change?
Asia News Network writers discuss climate commitments in the wake of the COP26 climate talks. Here are excerpts.
The United Nations climate summit is over, and the headlines about climate change are beginning to recede (though the crisis rampages on). What remains are the geopolitical tensions that underpinned climate discussions.
By reflecting on these, we can reveal the extent to which global discourse on climate mitigation is politicised, and hopefully push past the politicking to get on with meaningful climate action.