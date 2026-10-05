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Afghan Taliban says problems with Pakistan can be resolved through diplomacy

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addresses the media following a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova

KABUL, Oct 5 - Problems affecting relations between neighbours Afghanistan and Pakistan can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday.

• Instead of seeking "political understanding", Pakistan's powerful military uses only military language in relations with Afghanistan and has carried out aggression in violation of international laws, he said

• Pakistan has turned transit routes, refugees and students into instruments of pressure, and gathered thousands of armed men near the border to challenge stability, Muttaqi added

• Afghanistan neither wants problems with Pakistan to become "a field of mutual accusations and propaganda", nor seeks "new means of prolonging it", he said

• But Kabul considers self-defence against any aggression to be its legitimate and undeniable right, Muttaqi added

• Pakistan's foreign ministry, military and Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment

• The comments, made at an event in Russia, came at a time when military tensions between the friends-turned-foes have spiralled

• The neighbours have been at odds over militancy, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks

• The Taliban government denies the charge and says militancy is Pakistan's internal problem REUTERS