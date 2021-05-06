News analysis

ADB slammed over $6.3b loans to regional gas projects

2 green groups say the fossil fuel financing runs counter to climate action commitments

Climate Change Editor
Protesters in protective suits rallying outside the Asian Development Bank's headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, the Philippines, yesterday. ADB Energy Sector Group chief Zhai Yongping says it is imperative to reduce Asia's dependence on
Protesters in protective suits rallying outside the Asian Development Bank's headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, the Philippines, yesterday. ADB Energy Sector Group chief Zhai Yongping says it is imperative to reduce Asia's dependence on coal and replace this with renewable energy and, in some limited cases, with high-efficiency and low-emission natural gas power. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has channelled billions of dollars into financing gas projects over the past five years, a step that locks in long-term fossil fuel emissions and undermines its aim to reduce climate change risks in the region.

A report by two environmental groups released on Monday, the first day of the ADB's annual meetings in Manila this week, showed the Bank directed US$4.7 billion (S$6.29 billion) to gas projects since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement at the end of 2015. Nearly two-thirds of the financing went to power plants and exploration and extraction.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2021, with the headline 'ADB slammed over $6.3b loans to regional gas projects'. Subscribe
Topics: 