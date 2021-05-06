News analysis
ADB slammed over $6.3b loans to regional gas projects
2 green groups say the fossil fuel financing runs counter to climate action commitments
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has channelled billions of dollars into financing gas projects over the past five years, a step that locks in long-term fossil fuel emissions and undermines its aim to reduce climate change risks in the region.
A report by two environmental groups released on Monday, the first day of the ADB's annual meetings in Manila this week, showed the Bank directed US$4.7 billion (S$6.29 billion) to gas projects since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement at the end of 2015. Nearly two-thirds of the financing went to power plants and exploration and extraction.