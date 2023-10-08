Adaptation must be "front and centre" of climate agenda, UAE's COP28 president-designate says

FILE PHOTO: UAE Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber waves before a meeting between Brazil&#039;s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and leaders of countries attending the Amazon Summit at the Hangar Convention Centre in Belem, Para State, Brazil August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

RIYADH - The president designate of COP28, to be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year, Sultan Al Jaber, said on Sunday that adaptation must be "front and centre" of the climate agenda.

“We live in a region of extreme heat, water scarcity and food insecurity. We are also suffering harsh climate impacts, from droughts to the devastating floods of Derna," Jaber said, speaking at the MENA Climate Week in the Saudi capital Riyadh

“To deliver for our region we must put adaptation front and center of the climate agenda.”

Jaber also said that donors must double adaptation finance and replenish the green climate fund. REUTERS

