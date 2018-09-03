Abe hopes to resolve abduction issue

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said any summit he holds with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un must tackle abducted citizens, an issue that has bedevilled relations between the two countries for decades.

North Korea kidnapped scores of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s to help Pyongyang train its spies, a sore point that Tokyo says has never been adequately addressed.

"In the end, I have to meet Chairman Kim Jong Un," Mr Abe told the Sankei Shimbun daily in an interview published yesterday, adding he wished to "break mutual distrust" between the two countries.

But he added: "As long as we hold a meeting, the meeting must contribute to the resolution of the abduction issue".

Tokyo and Pyongyang have long had tense relations, from historical grievances of Japan's wartime brutalities on the Korean peninsula to Pyongyang's regular sabre rattling, including recent missile tests last year that sent rockets heading towards Japan.

Recent months have seen a remarkable diplomatic detente on the Korean peninsula with Mr Kim holding summits with both US President Donald Trump and South Korea's leader, Mr Moon Jae-in.

Tokyo fears being shut out of negotiations on North Korea, which have proceeded at a breakneck pace in recent months with Japan largely on the sidelines.

During historic talks with Mr Trump in Singapore, Mr Kim reportedly said he was open to meeting Mr Abe. Mr Trump had promised to work to help bring abductees home from North Korea.

KEY PROBLEM TO SOLVE As long as we hold a meeting, the meeting must contribute to the resolution of the abduction issue. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE

In the Sankei interview, Mr Abe expressed confidence in improving ties with China and also said Japan-China relations have got back "on the completely right track".

"I'm looking forward to visiting China and then want to invite President Xi Jinping to Japan," he said.

The world's second- and third largest economies also have a fraught relationship, complicated by longstanding maritime disputes and Japan's wartime legacy.

His comments came amid intensifying US trade pressure on Beijing and Tokyo that has raised concerns about protectionism and its impact on the global economy.

"Premier Li Keqiang visited Japan in May and the Japan-China relationship has completely returned to a normal track," Mr Abe told the newspaper. Mr Abe also said in the interview that he shared with Mr Trump the larger goal of expanding trade and investment that would benefit both countries, but reiterated that he would not prioritise friendship over national interests in any discussions over trade.

Meanwhile, the Japanese and Chinese governments are reportedly considering a visit by Mr Abe to China on Oct 23, exactly 40 years after the Japan-China Peace and Friendship Treaty entered into force.

Mr Abe is expected to stay in the country for about two nights and three days and have a meeting with Mr Xi and other officials to show improvements in bilateral ties, according to a diplomatic source knowledgeable about Japan-China relations.

The visit can be realised only if Mr Abe secures his third consecutive term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the LDP presidential election on Sept 20.

It would mark the first visit to China by a Japanese prime minister - other than for international conferences in the country - since a December 2011 visit by then Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK