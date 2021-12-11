A taste for roominess, functionality and green features

In recent years, real estate developers have targeted the millennial population with apartments or houses that are airier, more spacious and have self-sufficient community spaces with parks, swimming pools and gyms.

Functionality is key: Designers have to use every square foot efficiently, interplay exterior and interior spaces with light, create open layout kitchens, include landscaped balconies, and turn 2-bedroom apartments into 2.5 bedroom ones with home offices.

"The lockdowns during the pandemic have made me realise the importance of natural light and ventilation," said Ms Garima Komireddy, 38, a software programmer in Bangalore, India.

Even in budget apartments, millennials ask for roominess, developers said. With the pandemic, many real estate companies are redesigning the home to incorporate better air flow as well.

These have led to designs with larger windows, balconies and fewer walls. Developers in India, Indonesia and Thailand said that while Gen X and baby boomers had preferred formal dining rooms, millennials want open floor plans with the kitchen, dining, and living areas all connected.

Most do not have conventional beliefs on "good energy layouts" based on Chinese feng shui or Indian Vaastu that will impact home design.

In Indonesia, major property developer Lippo Karawaci changed its classic American design to a tropical modern design which features cross-ventilation and abundance of light, as seen in its latest series of houses launched in March last year just after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Its storey houses now have floor-to-ceiling windows and open kitchens. The presence of "a great room" on the ground floor, with living, kitchen and dining spaces flowing into one, gives "a feeling of spaciousness", said the company's chief executive John Riady.

Millennial home buyers constitute 60 per cent of Lippo's customers. To create a home that is affordable - yet efficient and functional - for the average middle-income families, Lippo is collaborating with Indonesia's prominent architect Alex Bayu.

"I think this is what the people seek now as they want clean, simple and modern houses, while at the same time homey," Mr Riady said.

For some millennial couples, the home has to be big enough to accommodate parents and helpers as well. As elderly parents, housekeepers and nannies moved in with them, kitchens and bathrooms were more heavily used, while living rooms became both congested and contested.

"My mother moved in a year and a half ago, and while I only managed to work and raise kids with her help, I had to give the television over to them, and have nowhere to sit quietly with my cup of tea in the morning or chat with my friends when they visit," said Ms Trushna Ganesh, 30, an architect in Gurgaon, India.

For people like Ms Ganesh, Gurgaon-based developer Experion has introduced high-end duplexes with dedicated spaces for parents. "Make every generation of your family feel at home across two luxurious floors without compromising on your personal space," says a full-page advertisement for Experion's new development Windchants.

Many developers also notice a desire for ready-to-move-in units.

Dr Sopon Pornchokchai, the president of the Agency for Real Estate Affairs in Thailand, said that millennials tend to prefer turnkey properties. "They like if it comes fully equipped and furnished. Other aspects include a shared working space or areas to hold meetings," said Dr Sopon. Assistant professor Pornraht Pongprasert at Thammasat University said: "The generation want a home that can represent their image."

Millennials make up about one-third of Thailand's population and hence are a large market share for developers.

Many developments tout themselves as luxury apartments with trendy technology or environmentally friendly designs.

There is also a growing interest in sustainable homes, driven partly by soaring energy prices and greater environmental awareness, especially among millennials who are more likely to occupy the home they own rather than rent it out. "We've seen an increased demand for homes and communities integrated with nature," said Mr Kamal Sagar, founder of Total Environment. It pioneered luxury sustainable design in Bangalore in 1997 with terrace gardens in homes, including small apartments, regardless of which floor it is on.

Sustainable features include energy-efficient lighting, onsite waste management, options to install heat pumps, green rooftops to reduce run-off, wells and storm water drains that recharge groundwater, efficient irrigation system with sub-surface drip irrigation, and custom ceramic discs in each faucet to reduce water consumption.

Use of natural materials like wire-cut bricks, wood and natural stone is a draw for millennials in countries across Asia today, cutting the cost of once-premium materials. "The advent of millennials in the home buyer's market has reclassified sustainability to the must-have category from its previous good-to-have status," Mr Sagar said.