A sovereign wealth fund for the Philippines is not a bad idea: Inquirer columnist

MANILA - Our neighbour, Indonesia launched their sovereign wealth fund in February 2021 with a seed capital of just US$5.4 billion (S$7.33 billion) .

Now after a year, it has ballooned to US$24.5 billion after foreign investors took interest in their efforts to build toll roads.

Just last month, Singapore’s GIC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has invested more than US$20 billion to fund airports, seaports also in water and logistics sectors, and digital infrastructure industry that includes fiber optics and data centers.

In their launch last year, inaugural president director Ridha Wirkusumah of the Indonesia Investment Authority, or INA revealed , that this was their initial strategy to attract investors into funding their national development projects.

And for a better investment climate, their government will first ensure good governance of the fund by working alongside the supervisory board and accounting firms. President Joko Widodo then set Wirkusumah’s target at US$100 billion.

Today, our country’s version, the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund, comes under close scrutiny since news broke that House Speaker Martin Romualdez and presidential son Sandro Marcos are pushing a measure creating the sovereign wealth fund.

In itself, a sovereign wealth fund is not a bad idea.

If handled well, it may actually help a country grow its investable funds. For many governments, individuals and corporations, investing is one of the best strategies for wealth creation.

But what’s with all the ruckus over the Maharlika Fund? There are concerns about the use of State pension funds and money from government financial institutions for investment purposes.

Possible corruption, fund misuse, and alleged lack of safeguards are the most common misconceptions that prompted even big business groups to oppose the measure.

Yes, one of Malaysia‘s sovereign wealth funds, the IMDB was looted by its ex-premier Najib Razak mainly because it was a single signature set-up. Razak was then investigated in more than 10 countries and then convicted in his own country. Today, much of the money have been recovered and Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund still stands at $37 billion.

But to allay public fears here, lawmakers and the country’s Economic Team underscored the benefits of institutionalising the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund (MWF). Led by Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, the country’s economic managers assured Filipinos that the funds will help the Marcos administration achieve its Agenda for Prosperity.

For his part, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President and GM Jose Wick Veloso also believes that a number of key industries in the country can move forward upon investment in high capital expenditures. The MWF, he said, would help improve employment, taxation, and economic activities.

For the MWF to work, there must be enough safeguards in place to ensure accountability and transparency in managing the fund. That’s why government economic managers vowed to abide by the Santiago Principles of the International Working Group of Sovereign Wealth Funds by establishing a three-layer mechanism for checks and balances.

This includes internal audit, external audit, and finally, examination and audit by the Commission on Audit. Additionally, there will be an executive department reportorial requirement which will be implemented together with congressional oversight.