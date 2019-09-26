$87b 'starfish' airport in Beijing opens for business

BEIJING • The first commercial flights from Beijing's new Daxing International Airport took off yesterday - from an airport that cost US$63 billion (S$87 billion) to build, is roughly the size of 100 football fields and is expected to become one of the world's busiest.

Billed as the world's biggest, the new Daxing airport was built in fewer than five years.

Shaped like a phoenix - although, to some observers, it is more reminiscent of a starfish - the airport was designed by famed Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid.

It boasts four runways and is expected to handle up to 72 million passengers a year by 2025, eventually reaching 100 million.

It was hailed as "a new powerful source of national development" at a ceremony presided over by President Xi Jinping, days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

A China Southern Airlines Airbus A380 flight to Guangzhou in the country's south was the first to fly out.

The Chinese capital's main airport is the world's second-busiest after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States, and is nearing capacity.

Daxing includes a terminal which has been billed the world's biggest at 1 million sq m.

China is forecast to overtake the US as the world's largest aviation market by 2022.

Daxing, located south of Beijing, will help ease pressure on Capital International Airport in the city's north-east, where capacity constraints often cause flight delays.

The new airport is, however, located about 46 km from central Beijing, almost twice as far away as Capital.

An express train from Daxing will take about 20 minutes to reach the southern part of Beijing.

Daxing will also accommodate passengers from the neighbouring areas of Hebei and Tianjin, linked by a sprawling network of trains, subways and public buses.

China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines will be the main domestic carriers at Daxing.

About 50 foreign airlines, including British Airways and Finnair, plan to move all or part of their operations there in the coming quarters.

The relocation of all airlines is due to be completed by the winter of 2021.

China Southern will have 40 per cent of airport slots at Daxing, followed by China Eastern with 30 per cent and other airlines sharing the rest, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

China United Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern, will be the first airline to transfer its base of operations to Daxing.

Currently at Beijing Nanyuan Airport, it will operate more than 130 daily flights from the new airport, serving 60 routes.

With Daxing's opening, Beijing Nanyuan Airport - China's oldest airport - will cease operations from today.

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK