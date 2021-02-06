$6.2m digital renminbi lottery for Suzhou residents to boost spending

NANJING • Suzhou city in east China's Jiangsu province will issue locals with digital currency worth a total of 30 million yuan (S$6.2 million) to pilot the new form of currency and boost consumption during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, according to the municipal government.

The digital currency will be issued via a lottery and in virtual red envelopes, each containing 200 yuan. Local residents could register yesterday and today for the lottery on mobile phone apps, and the results will be announced next Wednesday.

Lottery winners can spend the digital currency from next Wednesday to Feb 26 in selected online and physical shops.

More than 10,000 businesses are expected to support payments using the digital currency during the festive period, covering groceries, daily necessities, catering and other areas.

It is the second time the city will distribute prizes as part of a pilot programme for the new form of currency developed by the country's central bank, the People's Bank of China.

In December last year, the city issued 20 million digital yuan for eligible residents to spend during an online shopping festival.

Several Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Suzhou and the capital Beijing, have piloted the digital renminbi since last year.

Business insiders expect the lottery to further boost consumer confidence and demand during the Spring Festival holiday.

XINHUA