3 factories in Pasir Gudang found to have high traces of toxic gases

JOHOR BARU • The Malaysian authorities have identified three chemical factories within Johor's Pasir Gudang industrial area with high traces of toxic gases.

Environment Department director-general Norlin Jaafar said on Thursday that the factories, which have since been sealed, were found to emit gases such as methyl mercaptan, acrolein and acrylonitrile.

"These factories have been found to have the highest methyl mercaptan readings and are within a 3km radius of the Taman Mawar religious school and SK Pasir Gudang 4," she said, referring to the two schools where students were recently affected by a toxic pollution incident which caused nausea and shortness of breath.

"Initially, the readings were 130 parts per million (ppm), while the permissible level is about 40ppm," she said at a press conference, adding that her department was in the midst of completing its investigation papers.

Methyl mercaptan is a type of flammable gas that is mainly used in the plastic industry. It is also used to produce methionine in industrial quantities as a dietary component in poultry and animal feed. Acrylonitrile is also used in plastic manufacturing, while acrolein is mostly used in the production of herbicides.

However, Ms Norlin refused to name the three factories or state the nature of their businesses.

She also did not say if the three companies were responsible for the toxic air pollution last month that caused scores of students to fall ill and forced the closure of hundreds of schools.

Nearly 475 educational institutions in Pasir Gudang were closed for three days last month after more than 100 students from over 30 schools experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness.

These were attributed to "toxic fumes", the cause of which has not been pinpointed.

When the schools reopened, many students and teachers experienced similar symptoms and were rushed to clinics.

However, pollution detectors showed no toxic chemicals in the air.

National news agency Bernama reported on Thursday that 39 students from five schools in Pasir Gudang were found to be vomiting and suffering from shortness of breath. They were not admitted to hospital, but were given medical treatment at health clinics nearby.

"The health department has obtained urine samples from the victims to determine what is the cause of the latest incident," Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said in a statement.

This is not the first time Pasir Gudang has been hit by pollution.

In March, 111 primary and secondary schools in the area were shut for two weeks following the illegal dumping of chemicals into Sungai Kim Kim, which flows into the Strait of Johor just north of Singapore's Pulau Ubin.

More than 5,800 people sought medical treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from the river.

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has said he will propose to the Johor government to "get rid of or relocate" industries that have a negative environmental impact on the state, adding that "they endangered not just the people of Johor but also Singaporeans".

