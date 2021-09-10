Kabul

200 leave on flight with Taliban's consent

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Some 200 people, including Americans, took off on a Qatar Airways evacuation flight from Kabul's airport yesterday.

The flight to Doha was the first since a chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a close with the United States' pullout from Afghanistan last month.

The Taliban, who rapidly reclaimed rule of the country after the Americans' exit, was pressed by a US Special Representative to allow the departures.

SEE WORLD • Foreigners leave Afghanistan, after Taliban govt's consent

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 10, 2021, with the headline '200 leave on flight with Taliban's consent'. Subscribe
Topics: 