2 seriously injured after train hits car in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU • Two men were seriously injured after a Proton car they were travelling in collided with a train in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, yesterday.

The incident happened at a rail crossing near Petagas township in the Sabah state capital.

A spokesman for the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Department said a team of 12 firemen was dispatched to the scene after a distress call was received at 1.18pm.

"The vehicle was dragged for about 200m, along with the two victims inside. They were declared as seriously injured.

"They have been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment," said the spokesman.

It was learnt that the red Proton Preve car was heading to the main road when it collided with the train in rainy weather.

