2 guests in Ipoh resort killed

  • Published
    2 min ago

The Malaysian authorities have recovered the bodies of two victims, believed to be guests staying at a villa in the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Ipoh, after a landslide yesterday. The landslide is likely to have occurred due to recent heavy rain.

