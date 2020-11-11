The Malaysian authorities have recovered the bodies of two victims, believed to be guests staying at a villa in the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Ipoh, after a landslide yesterday. The landslide is likely to have occurred due to recent heavy rain.
Landslide
2 guests in Ipoh resort killed
Published
