18 nations offer help as Sulawesi quake displaces 48,000 people

Eighteen countries, including Singapore, have come forward with offers of aid for quake-ravaged areas in Central Sulawesi, as the search continues for those missing.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday became the latest Singapore leader to offer support to Indonesia, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the weekend.

Dr Ng said he has written to his Indonesian counterpart Ryamizard Ryacudu to assure him that the Singapore Armed Forces stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance, while Singapore's C-130s can be used to deliver help.

The number of people displaced by last Friday's magnitude-7.4 earthquake and tsunami in the provincial capital Palu and Donggala regency has risen to 48,000.

The lack of drinking water, food, fuel and electricity is adding to rising tensions among residents.

