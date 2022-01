Eleven of the 15 member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have ratified the pact, slightly more than a year after it was signed in November 2020 following nearly a decade of negotiations.

Experts expect some delays for the final four members to do likewise, largely because of elections, the pandemic and lingering pockets of protectionism. But the fate of RCEP, whose members account for 30 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP), is secure.