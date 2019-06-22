1 15 fall ill in Pasir Gudang

Malaysia's Johor state government has ruled out a repeat of the Sungai Kim Kim incident after 15 individuals - including 13 students - were admitted to hospital following breathing difficulties and vomiting.

Protesters unhappy about the Hong Kong government's lack of response to their demands over a suspended extradition Bill yesterday blockaded the police headquarters, the Legislative Council complex and other government offices.

Beijing has indicated that it intends to deepen economic cooperation and high-level communication with Pyongyang, as Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his two-day state visit to North Korea.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia opened its three-day annual assembly in Kuantan yesterday, the first time the meeting is taking place in Pahang, in a strong signal of the fundamentalist party's close ties with former arch-enemy Umno, which controls the state assembly.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue is a timely and important message to America as the US grows increasingly hostile to China's rise. Washington would be wise to heed it, says Hugh White.

One in three young adults here has engaged in self-harm, with one in 10 doing so frequently, a survey released by international research agency YouGov showed. Experts say more should be done to eradicate the stigma against mental health issues here.

Visitors to the Singapore Botanic Gardens can now learn about the country's green story at a free exhibition, Singapore's Greening Journey: 200 Years And Beyond. The showcase was launched yesterday by City Developments Limited and the National Parks Board as part of Singapore's Bicentennial commemoration and the Botanic Gardens' 160th anniversary.

For more than a decade, Walmart used middlemen to make dubious payments to governments around the globe in order to open new locations, US prosecutors and securities regulators said. Walmart has agreed to pay US$282 million (S$383 million) in fines as part of a plea agreement.

Olympic champ Joseph Schooling's coaches say he was rested after he withdrew from the final of his pet 100m butterfly yesterday at the national championships, following a sixth place in the morning heats. And even though the 24-year-old star will also skip the final day of the four-day meet today, they say he is neither sick nor injured.

The creator of mobile game Pokemon Go has unleashed a new game featuring Harry Potter and other characters from the popular book and movie series. Like Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite uses augmented reality and Google mapping to make it look like characters are appearing in the real world.

