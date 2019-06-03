Mrs Ani Yudhoyono, the wife of Indonesia's sixth president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was buried following a military funeral in Jakarta yesterday, which was attended by thousands of family members, friends, military personnel and members of the public.

2 China stands firm in trade

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe yesterday reiterated China's stand on its trade friction with the United States, saying that his country's door is open if the US wants to talk, but that it would "fight till the end" if a fight is what Washington wants.

3 China issues White Paper

In a White Paper released yesterday, China pinned the blame of the worsening trade war squarely on the United States, saying that it should bear "sole and entire responsibility" for the talks going south.

4 Lynas gets KL reprieve

Malaysia has given rare earth producer Lynas breathing space to clean up its waste, as the Australian company becomes a crucial global supplier of the metals amid the ongoing US-China trade war.

5 Big threat of fake videos

The rising flood of fake content is cheap to produce. Even if each video or tweet is exposed as bogus, the damage done to individuals and society can be far more corrosive in the longer term, says Global Affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 New fitness hub at AMK

Residents in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 will now have their own gym and other facilities to help them get fit and healthy, with the launch of the new $1 million Touchpoint @ AMK 433 community hub. The hub provides rehabilitation and gym services, as well as other services for seniors.

7 Shelter for homeless

Two Catholic churches - the Church of St Mary of the Angels in Bukit Batok and the Church of Christ the King in Ang Mo Kio - have opened their doors to people who sleep on the streets, offering them shelter for the night.

For every passenger flown, Asian carriers are expected to earn an average of just US$3.51 (S$4.82), as the region continues to take the brunt of rising fuel prices and a substantial weakening of world trade, said the International Air Transport Association yesterday.

9 Kenyan wins Sundown

It came a year late, but Kenyan Hillary Kipkering achieved his goal of winning the Sundown Marathon in Singapore, clocking a time of 2hr 49min 33sec. Last year, a thigh injury forced him out at the 27km mark. Singaporean Sharon Tan was the women's champion in 3:23:16, while the Republic's top marathoner Soh Rui Yong took the 21.1km men's title in 1:11:47. SPORT C10

10 New name for Jaan

Fine-dining restaurant Jaan has been renamed Jaan by Kirk Westaway, as a sign of the British chef's commitment to the restaurant he has helmed for the past four years. The restaurant is No. 32 on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list this year.

VIDEO

Facing the flood

Southern Florida is famous for its party beaches, pricey property and picturesque Florida Keys. But rising seas and stronger storms threaten to wipe much of the area off the map. Can these hot spots adapt in time or face a watery grave? http://str.sg/ojVid

VIDEO

S'pore's worst hotel?

Rooms at this hotel cost about $50 a night, reek of stale cigarette smoke, have stained walls and bed sheets with holes, but they give you front-row seats to the goings-on in the Geylang red-light district. http://str.sg/ojGS