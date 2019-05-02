WORLD

1 Muslim women shun veils

Religious tensions and a government ban on covering the face since the Easter Sunday suicide attacks have forced conservative Muslim women in Sri Lanka to shun veils, head scarves and long robes in public.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Commitment to unions

In his first May Day Rally speech, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday pledged that the close and symbiotic relationship between the labour movement and the People's Action Party will continue with his generation of leaders, and beyond.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Thai King marries consort

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has married his consort, Ms Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, the Royal Gazette said yesterday in an announcement. The announcement said the King has legally married Ms Suthida but did not specify the date of their marriage.

WORLD

4 Male fertility crisis coming

The decline in male fertility is alarming, but the world has not woken up to the impending male infertility crisis and the longer-term economic and social consequences, warned Professor Christopher Barratt, an expert on reproductive medicine.

OPINION

5 Singapore's new frontier

In land-scarce Singapore, shifting facilities such as reservoirs and rail lines below ground offers more space and flexibility for urban planners. But first, they must overcome a major challenge - mapping out the complex networks of utility pipelines and telecommunications cables buried underground, says tech editor Irene Tham.

HOME

6 Cancer trial shows promise

There have been highly encouraging results from a medical trial being run here for people suffering from a particular type of stomach cancer. Patients typically have only three to six months to live. But the trial has allowed more than two-thirds of the participants to live beyond a year.

HOME

7 Learning to keep calm

A "mindfulness" programme is helping girls from the Singapore Girls Home to refocus their thoughts and better manage their emotions. It is being organised by the EtonHouse Community Fund, which hopes to conduct five runs this year for more than 70 girls.

BUSINESS

8 Dental group tapping tech

The Q&M Dental Group is transforming the way it interacts with its patients by harnessing high-tech innovations that are fast emerging around artificial intelligence.

SPORT

9 Raring to face former club

CLS Knights Indonesia guard Wong Wei Long is fit and raring to face his former club Singapore Slingers in tomorrow's Game 1 of the Asean Basketball League Finals, despite receiving six stitches for a facial injury suffered in the Game 3 semi-final victory over Mono Vampire last Sunday. The 30-year-old Singaporean expects the best-of-five series to be a "dogfight".



PHOTO: PANGDEMONIUM



LIFE

10 A response to #MeToo

Ken Kwek's play explores issues of consent, appropriate workplace behaviour and sexual misconduct. This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls, staged by Pangdemonium and directed by Tracie Pang, features a cast of eight, including actor Adrian Pang (above).

