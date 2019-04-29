1 War zone in a quiet town

Residents in the seaside town of Sainthamaruthu in Sri Lanka began to suspect that something was not right after a group of fresh faces moved in a day or two after the Easter Sunday bombings. Within hours after the new arrivals were asked to leave town, the quiet lane was turned into a war zone.

2 Heng calls for cooperation

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat called on countries and international organisations to work closely together towards long-term, sustainable development. He said countries need to grow and develop their citizens, create different learning pathways and utilise labour more productively.

Mr Sandiaga Uno, one of Mr Joko Widodo's top political opponents and the vice-presidential pick of challenger Prabowo Subianto, said yesterday he is open to working with the Indonesian President following a disputed election this month.

4 Seniors join kids in school

Seventy-year-old first-grader Hwang Wol-geum rides the same bus to school as three of her grandchildren in rural South Korea. With the country's falling birth rate, schools are opening their doors to the illiterate elderly as student numbers dwindle.

The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is an example of the way Russia elbows its way onto the global stage, insisting on a role to match its ambitions, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

In the past eight months, about 30 executives from SMRT Corp's human resources department have quit. Two senior engineers have also resigned. These come in the wake of a leadership change at the Temasek-owned company, with Mr Neo Kian Hong taking over as chief executive from Mr Desmond Kuek last August.

A woman, following her June 2016 divorce, had her unusual bid seeking the return of a photo album dismissed by the High Court. She claimed her former husband had breached a court order on ancillary matters and asset distribution, but the court said the order was not sufficiently clear to punish him for contempt.

Start-ups here closed 353 financing deals worth US$10.5 billion (S$14.3 billion) last year, a big increase from the 160 deals worth US$800 million in 2012, according to Enterprise Singapore. The deals included technology company Grab's US$2 billion, Alchemy Foodtech's $2.5 million and healthcare app FriarTuck's US$3.63 million.

9 Salford City eye promotion

Salford City, an English football club owned by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim and former Manchester United stars David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville, are on track for a fourth promotion in five seasons.

A Singapore short film has been selected for the Directors' Fortnight at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The animation work, Piece Of Meat (below), directed by Huang Junxiang and Jerrold Chong, is a dark comedy-drama in which everyday objects appear as characters.

VIDEO

Farming in the Lion City

From vegetables to goat's milk to honey, the range of produce from Singapore's farms may well surprise you. Take a look at how home-grown produce gets to your table. http://str.sg/farming

VIDEO

Snowy destinations

Planning to ski in Japan? If you want to avoid the crowds in Niseko, Hokkaido, here are three alternative resorts to check out. http://str.sg/japansnow