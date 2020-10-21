1 Nod for Parliament session

Thailand's Parliament will hold a special session next week to discuss demands of pro-democracy protesters after emergency rules and police crackdowns on activists failed to halt daily rallies across the nation's capital and other major cities.

Singapore could enter the third phase of its reopening by the end of the year, provided that community cases remain low as the country steps up Covid-19 testing and contact tracing. As part of phase three, the permitted size of gatherings outside homes could be increased from five people to eight.

With Malaysia's Covid-19 situation worsening, people are questioning government flip-flopping over restrictions in the Klang Valley, even as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government is at risk of collapse. Just days after announcing tighter controls, the government, among other things, allowed mosques, gyms and parks to reopen.

4 Umno chief under fire

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in the firing line after declaring his support for Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim, facing backlash from leaders within his own party as well as its allies in Malaysia's Perikatan Nasional government.

Ten months into the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore's economy remains depressed. More unorthodox measures may be needed to deal with a patchy, uncertain economic recovery, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

6 Don broached taboo topic

Former Tembusu College don Jeremy Fernando, who was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations, had openly discussed the idea of sexual relationships between teachers and students. In a paper that was part of his 2017 book, he wrote that "insemination" can be a part of teaching and could open up students and teachers to possibilities.

7 Deaf but not defeated

Mr V Yuogan, who has been deaf since birth, lost his mother when he was just five and his father is in a nursing home. But his hardships have not stopped him from dreaming of an independent, successful life. He envisages owning his own company and intends to employ people who are deaf.

8 Digital economy deals

Amid a drive for digitalisation that is already changing economies, Singapore initiated discussions with like-minded trade partners to develop basic rules for digital trade and a framework for collaboration. These pave the way for growth and hiring amid challenging global conditions.

9 Bid to protect all athletes

Sport Singapore is aiming to appoint at least one trained safeguarding officer in every national sports association (NSA) by the end of this year, and double this number by the end of next year, in an effort to protect athletes from abuse and harassment. Nearly 100 safeguarding officers have been trained and of the 64 NSAs, fewer than 10 have yet to appoint a safeguarding officer.

10 Impossible Beef at FairPrice

Home cooks in Singapore will be able to buy Impossible Beef, a plant-based meat substitute made by Impossible Foods in the United States, in 79 FairPrice stores and from online grocer RedMart starting this week. A 340g pack will sell for $16.90, or about $5 for 100g - more expensive than a lot of supermarket ground beef.

VIDEO

Righting a healthcare injustice

A trip to India showed Mr Edward Booty that many communities lack access to healthcare. That journey also inspired him to set up Singapore-based reach52 to help poor communities in the region. str.sg/blurb643

VIDEO

Thailand's 'protest avenue'

Bangkok's Ratchadamnoen Avenue has drawn anti-government protesters over and over again. Now, it is undergoing a makeover, which some say "is another kind of cultural politics". str.sg/blurb644