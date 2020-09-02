The Hong Kong government rolled out free universal testing for Covid-19 yesterday, but some have called for a boycott of the voluntary mass exercise. Over 650,000 people - about 9 per cent of the population - had signed up to get tested as of yesterday.

Imposing quotas on higher-end foreign professionals on Employment Passes is not unthinkable, but such a move would probably be unwise, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo told Parliament. It is much better to use salary requirements, she said yesterday.

The US has said it is establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan, an initiative that is aimed at strengthening ties with Taipei and supporting it in the face of increasing pressure from Beijing. Washington also said that it has declassified six Reagan-era security assurances given to Taiwan.

A senior Indian official said that Indian troops were deployed on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along the disputed border, underlining tensions between the Asian giants.

If you thought the pandemic would be the catalyst to bring down overinflated asset prices, you might need to think again. There is a good chance that they could get more overinflated - thanks to the Federal Reserve's shift on inflation targets, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

An Indonesian maid who stole from and killed an elderly couple in Bedok in 2017 will spend 20 years in jail in her home country after a trial there for the double murder. The Indonesian court ruling was revealed yesterday in a coroner's inquiry into the deaths of Mr Chia Ngim Fong, 79, and his wife, Madam Chin Sek Fah, 78.

All Shaw cinemas are being inspected following an incident on Sunday, when ventilation ducts in a cinema hall in Nex shopping centre fell and injured two moviegoers. Shaw Theatres said it is in the process of inspecting movie halls at six other locations with their respective building managers.

Financial services platform GoBear has laid off six employees from its Singapore office, as well as 16 other workers from outlets in Vietnam, the Philippines and Ukraine owing to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Three of the six staff retrenched here were locals, the firm said yesterday.

Marathoner Ashley Liew, 33, told the State Courts yesterday that former teammate Soh Rui Yong's allegations about his act of sportsmanship came from "out of the blue" and were "unprovoked". Liew took the stand on the first day of his lawsuit against Soh and is accusing the latter of defaming him on five instances.

Those working from home with space constraints might want to consider getting a 60 per cent keyboard. It is a mechanical keyboard that has 60 per cent of the keys found in a full-sized keyboard, giving it a much smaller footprint. The compactness means you can keep your mouse and keyboard - and arms - closer together. This helps prevent your shoulders from being strained.

