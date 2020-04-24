1 Preparing for 2nd wave

South Korea said it will prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection this autumn and winter in conjunction with the flu season. The authorities have warned that a massive cluster infection could occur more harshly this time than what happened in Daegu province last month.

2 Malaysia extends lockdown

Malaysia yesterday extended its movement control order by another two weeks to May 12, warning that the war against Covid-19 has yet to be won despite encouraging data. It reported 71 new cases, bringing the total to 5,603.

Japan's mega cities now have to look at crowd control measures in their suburban residential areas, as people are heeding appeals to avoid downtown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While entertainment hubs in Tokyo and Osaka have seen footfall drop by about 70 per cent, residential shopping arcades, parks and jogging trails have become more crowded.

4 Indian unicorns may get hit

New Delhi's new curbs on foreign direct investment from China may hurt technology unicorns in India, experts say. Fresh funds from existing investors in businesses such as online grocer BigBasket, digital payment platform Paytm and food deliverer Zomato will face additional scrutiny.

5 No more business as usual

It will not be business as usual after Covid-19, says Professor Arnoud De Meyer, as customer behaviours change and reshape business models in the post-coronavirus world.

6 Using tech to deter cheating

At least two universities here are turning to technology to send students into a "lockdown" when they take online exams to prevent them from cheating. At the Singapore Management University and Singapore Institute of Technology, students' Web browsers are locked such that they are not able to access other websites or capture screenshots until they have completed the exam.

7 Big blow to motor trade

The one-month extension to circuit breaker measures could have a devastating impact on the motor trade and the transport sector, both of which are already reeling from a downward spiral in demand. Public transport ridership is also expected to fall further.

In an about-turn, oil trading giant Hin Leong has withdrawn its application for a debt moratorium and instead asked for PwC Advisory Services to be appointed its judicial manager. This comes as the firm faces mounting scrutiny from the authorities over some US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) of hidden losses.

9 Four to the fore for charity

Golf fans starved of action can look forward to a rematch next month between stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who will be joined by National Football League legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning - both good amateurs. While the televised event will have no fans, its proceeds will go to help fight the coronavirus.

10 New HBO film to check out

HBO's new white-collar true-crime story Bad Education, which stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, is among today's Film & TV Picks. The film, directed by Cory Finley and scripted by Mike Makowsky, is a compelling watch about ordinary people who let their aspirations get ahead of their incomes.

VIDEO

Discussion on circuit breaker

In The Big Story, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and top infectious diseases experts talk about how new information about the coronavirus is guiding Singapore's Covid-19 response. str.sg/blurb335

STAY-HOME GUIDE

Nourishing soup also detoxifies

At a loss as to what to cook? Try this simple recipe for ba wang hua and pork rib soup. The ba wang hua flower is believed to help reduce heat in the lungs, according to traditional Chinese medicine. str.sg/blurb336