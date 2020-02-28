University and high school students across Thailand are joining anti-government protests as they seek to make their voices heard over a court decision to disband Future Forward, the country's second-largest opposition party. The party, which was formed in 2018, is highly popular among the younger generation.

Malaysia is one step closer to a snap election after interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad revealed that no candidate had a majority of lawmakers' support to lead the country. If a parliamentary vote on Monday does not yield a definitive result, elections will be called, he said.

Initial investigations into yesterday's train service disruption on the North East Line point to a broken contact wire that affected power supply to trains launching from the Sengkang depot, said SBS Transit. Train services at Punggol, Sengkang and Buangkok MRT stations were affected for over six hours, affecting the peak-hour commute. Normal services resumed at 12.14pm.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan's stirring budget has been criticised by residents and lawmakers who are upset that the police will get more funding and permanent residents living abroad are also eligible for a HK$10,000 (S$1,800) handout.

Strong ties between United States and India are set to deepen following President Donald Trump's state visit. It is nonetheless telling that the issue of tolerance was raised by the US amid rioting in New Delhi, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Singapore needs to develop the resilience of local businesses and the country's global attractiveness for the long term, several MPs asserted in Parliament yesterday. Mr Ong Teng Koon cited Germany's world-class, export-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises that try to weather tough times without shedding staff.

Several MPs have urged the Government to do more for people who take care of the young and old, citing the ageing population and the fact that women still shoulder much of the caregiving burden. Their suggestions included legislating the right for flexible work arrangements and giving more childcare and parent-care leave.

With masks flying off the shelves last month as demand surged, some Singaporean businessmen have been searching South-east Asian cities for new supplies. This comes as China, the producer of half of the world's supply of masks, recently banned the export of the product.

Tiffany Teo is raring to go for her One Championship strawweight bout against Japanese Ayaka Miura tonight, as the winner gets a shot at Chinese Xiong Jingnan's world title next. The Singaporean is fighting for the first time since November 2018, after recovering from surgery for a minor retinal tear.

Orchestras and performers are cheering on healthcare workers in Wuhan and elsewhere through musical tributes. We look at some tributes to catch online.

