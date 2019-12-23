1 HK rally supports Uighurs

Hong Kong police broke up a solidarity rally for China's Uighurs yesterday after the demonstration spiralled into violence when a group of protesters tried to burn a Chinese flag. The police said protesters hurled objects at them and one person tried to snatch an officer's gun. One officer drew his sidearm and pointed it at the crowd, but did not fire.

2 New smart lab for food safety

The Singapore Food Agency is looking to set up an experimentation laboratory to explore the use of smart technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, Web-connected devices known as the Internet of Things and video analytics to enhance food safety.

3 China slams US defence Bill

China has slammed a new United States defence Bill that includes provisions to strengthen Washington's ties with Taiwan and support Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, saying that it "blatantly interfered" in Beijing's internal affairs.

United States officials are bracing themselves for an imminent North Korean test of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching US shores after Pyongyang's warning of a "Christmas gift".

Germany is adrift as Chancellor Angela Merkel fades from the scene even as major political and economic challenges remain unaddressed. That is not good for the country and the European Union, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 1st migrant literary festival

The first literature festival featuring works by migrant workers was held yesterday at the National Library. The event also featured a panel discussion, where it was proposed that migrant works be included in major writing competitions, such as the Singapore Literature Prize and the Golden Point Award.

7 Local langur nearly extinct

The Raffles' banded langur primate, which can be found in the small cluster of forests left in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, may be on the brink of global extinction. This was among the findings of a study conducted by scientists from the National University of Singapore and Andalas University in Indonesia.

8 More firms embracing tech

From traditional Chinese medicine shops turning to e-commerce, to makeshift night market stalls holding live auctions on Facebook, firms that seemed to have long resisted change are now embracing technology to reach out to more consumers.

9 Slingers bounce back to win

The Singapore Slingers recovered from yet another late slump to win their first home game of the Asean Basketball League season, edging out last season's wooden spoonists Macau Wolf Warriors 76-72 yesterday. Swingman Xavier Alexander, last season's World Import Most Valuable player, had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Singaporean singer JJ Lin performed to an audience of 40,000 at the National Stadium as part of his Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour. He delivered crowd favourites and newer hits, as well as a few special surprises for the Singapore audience.

