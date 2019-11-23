Hong Kong police appealed yesterday to protesters in the China-ruled city not to disrupt the lowest-tier, district council elections tomorrow, pointing to nearly six months of protests and street clashes that officials say have brought the city to the "brink of total breakdown".

Speaking at the annual The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Singapore must go against the tide and build bridges. "If countries wall up, or if there is a new Iron Curtain, the cost to Singapore will be significant," he said.

The solutions to complex problems of the day may lie in the middle, but the middle is often boring and rarely appeals naturally to populism, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday. He was speaking on the third day of the inaugural Festival of Ideas organised by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

In a dramatic 11th-hour U-turn, South Korea decided yesterday against scrapping a critical military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan. It was due to expire at midnight amid a sharp deterioration in ties between the two countries. But Seoul said that the pact could still "be terminated at any time". WORLD A22

Singapore has over the years signed several free trade agreements with various partners around the world, including the United States and India. The agreements are vital to keep Singapore thriving by extending its economic space, says Professor Tommy Koh.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam's press secretary said that a post by a Facebook page spoofing National University of Singapore Students' Union has misleadingly quoted the minister on religion and politics. The press secretary added that the people behind the parody page have no integrity and are "bent on sowing discord and hatred".



Tuna made from tomatoes (right) and eggs made from mung beans are some of the alternative dishes diners may be able to order soon. Gateway services provider Sats is in talks with at least eight food technology companies to distribute their sustainable plant-based proteins, as demand for alternative foods grows here.

Office-sharing firm WeWork will lay off 2,400 staff worldwide as it struggles to reorganise amid mounting losses. A spokesman declined to comment on whether there would be layoffs in Singapore or Asia.



Peter Gilchrist (below) has been named ST Star of the Month for October for winning the billiards world championship for the sixth time. He is targeting a sixth SEA Games gold next.

Designed by students, outfits that fused fashion and technology were showcased at a Nanyang Technological University fashion show earlier this week.

